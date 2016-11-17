A Protest Celebrating Hope In Diversity Plaza

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

After the results of the election, some were left wondering what to do in order to keep the diverse Queens community alive if President-elect Donald Trump holds true to the rhetoric he used while campaigning, rhetoric that could be perceived as misogynistic and racist.

Most took to social media and filled newsfeeds with endless rants; others took to the streets chanting “Not my president.”

On Nov. 12 a demonstration of love, ideas and family was held in Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights.

Jaime Weisberg, a Jackson Heights resident, organized the protest “Love Trumps Hate: Hearts Across America.”

Families brought their children to Diversity Plaza, where the children made hearts and wrote in them their hopes for the future. At the rally Weisberg said, “We value the diversity of this community” and “We want our kids to know this is not our values.”

Weisberg said her husband was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico for 14 years, and even though he now has his green card she is nervous. She is sometimes just as nervous when speaking to her children in Spanish in public.

Megan Stotts, an Astoria resident, feels that although Trump has made conciliatory remarks, the public needs to be educated and we “gotta be ready to pivot as he does.”

Stotts, who aids children who immigrate to the United States by themselves, has also started a Facebook page called “Get Involved.” “It’s about making neighbors feel comfortable,” she said.

While in front of the crowd that gathered in Diversity late Saturday afternoon, Weisberg said that after hearing Trump’s racist rhetoric, “people are feeling emboldened” to do the same. She noted that people of the LGBTQ community, Muslims and immigrants are fearful for their safety.

“We can disagree, but we can also love and respect everyone,” said Weisberg.

Rabbi Rachel Goldenberg of Building Malkhut, a new progressive Jewish spiritual community in Western Queens, told the children the story of Adam and Eve. She described how on their first evening they watched the sunset, something they had never seen, and thought creation was ending. But then they saw the sun rise.

She noted, “This country was founded on the idea of equality.” She realizes that the founders may not have had the same idea of equality as we do now, but the idea has changed through the generations.

Goldenberg told the crowd, “We’re not going to rest until we bring that sunlight back.”

Sara Rakita, of the New York Immigrant Coalition, said talking with her children about what they’ve heard Donald Trump say has been a challenge. After he won the election, they were afraid for many of their friends and asked her, “Would it be legal to hide our friends if they need help?” She responded, “I don’t care if it’s legal or not. If our friends need help, we’re going to help them.”

Rakita believes that when people immigrate here, we should help them integrate and in so doing, we can learn about each other.

“Immigrants make us who we are and they make us better,” said Rakita.

Jagpreet Singh, a community organizer with Chhaya CDC, said, “I grew up here, I work here and this is my community.”

He admitted that he hasn’t even started thinking about how to react to the election. “I’m still processing what happened on Tuesday.”

His first reaction is to remain positive because “our community is still here and we buy that positivity off of each other.” He then recited a poem that reminded everyone not to forget that there is love and beauty in the world and within ourselves.

Alan Jay Reiff, a teacher at LaGuardia Community College, is nervous about the way the national conversation is headed.

“Our children deserve a future, and the LGBTQ community deserves a seat at the table,” he said.

He joked that while talking to an eighth-grader he knows, the student asked, “Yo teacher, what does it mean that a man with no experience became president?” Reiff told him, “It means that you can be anything you want now.”

“We need to turn this into a teachable moment for our children,” Reiff concluded. “If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re the unqualified president of the United States, you can do anything you want. Just keep your hope alive.”