Prostitution Arrests On Roosevelt Avenue

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Roosevelt Avenue, often referred as “Old Times Square” due to the drugs and prostitution that take place along the strip, was the scene of a prostitution sting by the City Police Department on Friday.

According to reports, eight men were arrested between 11:40 p.m. and 12:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, after allegedly being caught offering money in exchange for sex to an undercover officer on the corner of 80th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

The Conditions Unit of the 110th Precinct discovered that the men were allegedly paying between $50 and $500 for a variety of services.

Jonathan Bautista, 22; Cruz Mora, 25; Ismael Flores, 26; Carlos Quituizaca, 28; German Gonzalez, 29; Santos Perez, 36; Alvaro Sanchez, 39; and Guy Bandenay, 44, were charged with patronizing a prostitute in the third degree.

“Unfortunately, this vibrant avenue has become the New Times Square, and as there was political will to clean up Times Square, it is my hope that there is political will to clean up Roosevelt Avenue,” said state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst), who has been complaining about this street for years. “This is one of the most cultural diverse thoroughfares in New York City, and as one of the gems of Queens, we should work to make sure New Yorkers and visitors are able to enjoy it without persistent crime.”​

