PROMises Prom Dress Drive Begins In Queens

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The fourth annual Joan England PROMises prom dress drive, which benefits hundreds of local graduating seniors, has started in western Queens.

Jodi Fera, owner of Moves and Motions School of Dance’s four studios on Long Island and Queens, is running the drive, which began in 2013, with her friend Christine Nelson.

Nelson and Fera named the drive after Nelson’s mother, who died in 2014, was passionate about the welfare of disadvantaged young people and wanted them to have that prom dress shopping experience.

“It’s been very successful in the past,” said Fera.

She said that in the first year they only gave away dresses, but in the next they added accessories and in the years that have followed they added make-up artists and hair stylists who donate their time.

Two years ago, they had more than 400 hundred donations and allowed some of the students to take two dresses. Fera said that if that happens again this year, they may vacuum seal the dresses for next year.

The donations to the drive can be dropped off at any of Moves and Motions locations. The two Queens locations are in Middle Village at 74-02 Eliot Avenue and in Glendale at 70-20 88th Street.

The drop off hours are from Tuesday to Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m.- to 12:30 p.m. For those unable to make it at those times, a drop off can be scheduled at any location. They also ask to have the donations dry cleaned before dropping them off.

This year the giveaway event will be held on April 22 in Brooklyn at the Williamsburg Preparatory School in the Harry Van Arsdale building.

Pant’s Pantry on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood is donating clothing racks for the event, which will be run be one of Fera’s former students, Jillian Guella.

Guella is now a dance teacher at Williamsburg Preparatory School.

Fera said they are currently reaching out to guidance counselors in the local schools and telling them about the prom dress giveaway.

“Hopefully they will send those who need the service. Everyone is welcome,” she added.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin