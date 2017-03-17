Prolific Ridgewood Burglar Sought By Police

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

The NYPD has announced that it is on the hunt for a man in connection with 31 burglaries in the Ridgewood area over the past three months. Every incident was within the confines of the 104th Precinct.

The first was in Grove Street and Fairview Avenue in Ridgewood on December 30. The burglar allegedly broke into the residence between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and stole $5,000 in cash and $10,000 in jewelry, which so far has been his biggest haul.

The burglar has been active during the day and evening with only one incident occurring after 8 p.m. and removes small pieces of jewelry like rings, earrings, bracelets and cash. His usual point of entry is through a window aided by a fire escape.

The following is a list of the perpetrator’s burglaries and what was stolen:

-January 9 at 6:45 p.m. at Menahan Street and Seneca Avenue. Victim saw the perpetrator. No property was removed.

– January 9, between 8:50 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the vicinity of Grove Street and Woodward Avenue, Removed a Pandora bracelet with one round charm, a pair of earrings, a ring and necklaces.

-January 12, between 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. the vicinity of Linden Street and Cypress Avenue. He removed two bracelets, four necklaces and two rings from the jewelry box in her bedroom.

-January 16, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Onderdonk Avenue and 69th Avenue and removed a necklace, rings an earring and $2,000.

-In Between January 19 at 8 a.m. January 22 at 5p.m., in the vicinity of Madison Street and 64th Street and removed a plastic bag containing $100 in perfume.

-January 23 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Madison Street and 64th Street for the third time. He removed a camera, an Apple MacBook Pro, and external hard drive a Steve Madden bag and other items.

-January 27, between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Gates Avenue and St. Nicholas Avenue, and removed $1,500 from a dresser drawer.

-January 27, between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Cypress Avenue and Madison Street, and removed $4,000 and a gold opal ring.

-February 2, between 7:55 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Seneca Avenue and Menahan Street and removed jewelry.

-February 8, at 6:35 a.m. in the vicinity of Grove Street and Woodward Avenue. It was reported to police when a neighbor heard footsteps coming from the apartment above his, which he knew to be unoccupied. No property was removed.

-February 8, between 9 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Cypress Avenue and Harman Street, and removed $1,900 from a suitcase.

-February 13, at 6:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Woodbine Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, a 23-year-old female victim, was sleeping in her bedroom, was awakened by a loud by a loud noise coming from the front door to her apartment. An unidentified individual with a flashlight entered her bedroom, and the victim screamed and called 911. The unidentified individual fled via the apartment door. The victim subsequently discovered that there was damage to the door frame to the apartment and that the deadbolt lock had been broken off.

-February 13, at 7:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Woodbine Street and St. Nicholas Avenue, a bedroom was ransacked and no property was taken.

-Between 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 12:45 a.m. and Feb. 14 at a residence in the vicinity of Harman Street and Seneca Avenue and removed $6,000 from a nightstand and $340 from the kitchen table.

-In the vicinity of Cypress Avenue and Menahan Street on Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m., the resident discovered that the window near the fire escape was open and the couch was moved away from the window. No property was taken.

-In the vicinity of Seneca Avenue and Weirfield Street on Feb.23, at 1:50 a.m., several rooms were ransacked by an unidentified individual who gained entry via a fire escape window. No property was taken.

-Feb. 23 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., in the vicinity of Palmetto Street and Cypress Avenue. He removed a security box that contained a Social Security card, passport, birth certificate, ID and collectible coins.

-Feb. 23, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the vicinity of Seneca Avenue and Bleecker Street and removed six rings, two necklaces, two bracelets, three pairs of earrings and $2,800 from a bedroom dresser drawer.

-Feb. 25, between 12 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., and removed 14 rings, four necklaces and four bracelets.

-Feb. 27, 7 a.m. hours and 7 p.m. in the vicinity of 71st Avenue and 60th Street, and removed nine rings and six bracelets.

-Feb. 27, 2017 between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. , he entered an apartment and ransacked the apartment. No property was removed.

-March 1, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Harman Street and Seneca Avenue, and rummaged through the victim’s apartment. No property was taken.

-March 2, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the vicinity of 71st Avenue and 60th Street, and removed a necklace that says “AMOR”, two other necklaces, a gold ring with a ruby in the center and a bracelet.

-March 3, at 6:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Onderdonk Avenue and 69th Avenue. Attempted entry and no property was taken.

-In between 6 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. March 3 in the vicinity of Cypress Avenue and Harman Street. He ransacked the apartment.

-In between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on March 8 in the vicinity of Cypress Avenue and Harman Street and removed $1,000 from a wallet that was in a closet and a Samsung S6 from a bedroom.

-March 8, between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the vicinity of Madison Street and Woodward Avenue, and removed vintage Russian medals (no other description available), two “M” pendants and a bracelet monogrammed/engraved with “Mayrelle Clark” (not the victim’s name).

-In between 11:30 a.m. and March 10 and 1:50 a.m. on March 12 in the vicinity of Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue, and removed a ring.

-March 13 between 7:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue and removed $3,000 in jewelry.

-March 13, 2017 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Himrod Street and Cypress Avenue and removed $300 in jewelry.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.