Precinct Sees 35 Percent Crime Drop

Share 0

The new commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct announced on Tuesday that all major crimes in the precinct are down 22 percent over last year at this time.

“We are ending the year on a great note. Crime-reduction wise, I have big shoes to fill,” said Captain Courtney Nilan, who took the command three weeks ago after Deputy Inspector Deodat Uprasad was promoted out of the position.

At this month’s Community Board 9 meeting in the Trump Pavilion in Richmond Hill, the new commanding officer said that there has been a 22 percent crime reduction this past month in all major crimes, including robberies, burglaries and stolen cars. She also noted that the two-year decrease is 35 percent.

“We have about 170 fewer victims this year than last year,” Nilan said.

She alerted the board that during the holiday season, stolen delivery packages is common. Nilan said that criminals often follow UPS delivery vans around the neighborhood so they can steal packages. As a precaution, she is having 102nd police cars follow UPS routes during the holidays.

Nilan advises online shoppers to have gifts delivered to their office or have a neighbor sign for them if they are not at home.

Nilan said that she is familiar with the 102nd Precinct, where she was a lieutenant for two years until 2015. She then became the executive officer at the 101st Precinct.

“I was born in Queens. I’m very familiar with Queens South,” she said, noting that she has spent time in all of the borough’s southern precincts. “You’ll see me at many meetings. I’ll speak at any meeting you want me to. You’ll probably have to take the mic away from me.”

–Jon Cronin