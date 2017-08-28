Pols Want Permanent Park-And-Ride Service From Belmont Park

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Several eastern Queens elected officials joined with a Nassau County state legislator on Aug. 25 to call for a full-service mass transit option at Belmont Park, near the border of Queens and Nassau Counties.

The service could take the form of express bus service or rush-hour Long Island Rail Road service, the lawmakers said.

There is already a Long Island Rail Road station in Belmont, but it only operates during the park’s horseracing events in parts of the spring and fall. The lawmakers believe providing full service at the station could give commuters in transit-lacking eastern Queens and western Nassau County a regular park-and-ride option into Manhattan.

“My district has no subways and my district has not a single Long Island Rail Road stop, and people need options,” said Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) at a press conference in front of the park. “At a time when the MTA is coming to us for more money, it is tough for us to go to our constituents and ask for more money when we’re not really getting the services that we need.”

Grodenchik stood with Assemblymen David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Jamaica) and Nassau County Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages (D-Valley Stream). The lawmakers also joined with U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica) to send a joint letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, dated Aug. 18, formally making their request for a feasibility study.

“We frequently hear from constituents who own cars but know that commuting via public transportation is more efficient that driving,” the letter reads. “They are seeking a sensible transit option, and we believe that Belmont Park might be ideal.”

With a parking lot normally meant to accommodate the large crowds who come out for horseracing events like the Belmont Stakes, the location could provide a reliable park-and-ride option for residents of both counties, Solages argued.

“Here behind us, we have thousands upon thousands of spots, and we can even make this a revenue source, where we can get more revenue into the MTA,” Solages said. “We’re here together to fight for this, and this is something we all want.”

According to the New York Racing Association’s website, Belmont Park’s lots have the capacity to fit 18,500 cars.

Belmont Park is operating as a temporary park-and-ride location, offering bus service to accommodate ongoing construction at Penn Station that has disrupted regular train service—part of what Cuomo had warned would be a commuter “summer of hell.” But according to Weprin, the temporary arrangements at Belmont Park were a welcome development.

“The MTA doesn’t receive praise that often these days,” Weprin said. “But using Belmont as a park-and-ride facility is a great idea.”

Weprin argued that making Belmont a park-and-ride could ease congestion, reduce pollution and give thousands an easier commute. He said he was “hopeful” the governor would consider the proposal, and would ultimately either maintain the current “summer of hell” bus arrangements or expand rail service.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

