Pols Push Law For Health Inspector Oversight

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and Senator Jose Peralta (D-Jackson Heights) introduced new legislation that would crack down on alleged health-inspector abuses against restaurants and other small businesses. They announced the bill on Feb. 21 at Flushing Town Hall.

The legislation would establish an independent oversight body that would handle anonymous complaints against health inspectors.

This office would publish a yearly investigative report summarizing its complaints, cases and findings. The legislation would also establish a multilingual hotline and informational website for businesses to deal with problems related to overregulation.

Additionally, the legislation, known as the Restaurant Owner Whistleblower Protection Act, would provide small businesses with more autonomy in the inspection process, allowing businesses to reschedule health inspections up to three times with the payment of a fee for each rescheduling. Business owners would also be able to request a new inspector.

“The rationale behind this is some inspectors are simply on a power trip and they act unprofessionally; they already have a biased feeling coming into the restaurant and they’re purposely looking for reasons to shut down the restaurant,” said Kim.

Peralta and Kim were joined by the bill’s co-sponsors, Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Howard Beach), as well as representatives from Queens’ small-business community and Thomas Grech, executive director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

