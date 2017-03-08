Share 1

Politics Elmhurst

Stay on top of the latest news, controversies, and scandals in today’s Politics Elmhurst with the Queens Tribune, an award winning local newspaper. Bringing you up to date with the newest stories, join the thousands of other readers who have already subscribed. This paper covers a wide variety of stories ranging from global to local affairs, giving you a little bit of everything. From new marriage laws, to the upcoming presidential campaign, and even situations abroad, the Queens Tribune recognizes the importance of their readers being well-informed of the things taking place all around the nation and the local community.

The time to choose our country’s next leader is quickly approaching. Get to know the real intentions and policy stances of each candidate as they compete for office. Follow debates and interviews as they take place and decide who you want to vote for in the next election. What will Donald Trump say next? How will the Iran deal play out? What effect will these stories have on New Yorkers? Queens Tribune reports everything there is to know in today’s Politics Elmhurst. New stories come out every week on Thursday, offering you the inside scoop. So why go anywhere else to get what you’re looking for? Be informed of what matters with the Queens Tribune as your top choice for the latest breaking news, in depth coverage and of course Politics Elmhurst. Get your copy today!