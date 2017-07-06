Police Seek Suspect in Flushing Strangulation

Share 0

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of strangling an employee at a Flushing internet café on June 22.

The suspect, described as an Asian man in his 20s, refused to pay for using the facilities

at the Time Internet Café at 136-31 41 Ave., according to the NYPD. The man allegedly punched a 19-year-old employee in the face after the employee confronted him and insisted that he pay, knocking the employee to the ground. The man then began choking the employee before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, the NYPD said.

The employee suffered bruising and lacerations to his face and neck and was treated at the scene.

The man was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPDs Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or through text by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All calls are confidential.

-James Farrell