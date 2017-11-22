VIDEO: Police Searching For Robbery, Shooting Suspects

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Police are looking for three suspects in an attempted robbery and shooting in Hollis this week.

On Sunday at approximately 2:40 p.m., police from the 103rd Precinct said that they received a 911 call regarding a man shot at a residence located on 197th Street. Officers were told that one of the suspects—described as a black male in his early 20s who wearing a hoodie, black sweatpants and white sneakers with stripes—rang the doorbell of the home.

When a 12-year-old answered the door, the suspects told the child that he had a package for one of the occupants of the home. As the 50-year-old victim came to the door as requested, the suspect attempted to push his way into the home.

The victim attempted to fight off the suspect, pushing him away from the door. At that point, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired at the victim, hitting him in the thigh, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene along with two accomplices, who were hiding behind a nearby fence. One of the two accomplices was seen wearing a dark grey hoodie and light grey pants and was caught on a surveillance video. The other suspect was last seen wearing a red and black hoodie with the word “NIKE” across the front and light grey sweatpants. According to police, the trio fled southbound on 197th Street.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.