Police Officer Sentenced for Conspiring To Sexually Exploit Children

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A city police officer, arrested for persuading women to sexually abuse their children so that he could watch was sentenced last week before U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen at the Brooklyn federal court.

Alberto Randazzo, 40, an Astoria resident and NYPD officer of 15 years, was sentenced to 28 years in prison, eight years of supervised release and sex offender registration for sexual exploitation and receipt of child pornography after pleading guilty in July to two counts of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and one count of receipt of child pornography.

“Randazzo held a position with the sole purpose to serve and protect the people of this city,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Angel Melendez. “Instead, he targeted certain women, persuaded them to sexually abuse their children and had them send him pictures and videos of the acts. His behavior is no less than deplorable. It is with continued joint law enforcement efforts that we can target these types of offenders and ensure that they are punished for their heinous deeds.”

According to court filings, between 2010 and 2013, Randazzo targeted women through websites, such as Ashley Madison and Match.com, and then attempted to persuade them to take on sexual acts for his pleasure. He was caught in February 2013 when a witness found disturbing text messages on Randazzo’s phone and uncovered emails from women who sent him pictures of them molesting their children. When the witness confronted Randazzo about what they found, Randazzo admitted to his interest in mothers having sex with their children.

Based on the information obtained from the witness, the NYPD’s International Affairs Bureau obtained a search warrant for Randazzo’s apartment, where they found numerous images and videos of child pornography, resulting in Randazzo being arrested and charged

The evidence provided at his sentencing included at least five women that complied with Randazzo’s requests to sexually abuse their children, with the victims ranging from a few months to 8 years of age. According to court filings, Randazzo also traveled out of state to witness two child molestations in person and arranged to drug an 8-year-old victim, so that he would not remember the abuse.

Three women have been charged in Eastern District New York for sexual abuse, two of whom pleaded guilty.

