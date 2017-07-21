Police Make Arrest In Flushing Sexual Assaults

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

A suspect is in custody for a pair of sexual assaults that took place in Flushing’s Kissena Corridor Park earlier this week, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was arrested on July 20 and has been described as a 30-year-old male. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending.

The first assault took place on July 18 at 11 p.m. The suspect approached a 32-year-old woman who was walking through the park and demanded money from her at knifepoint. After the woman handed him $50 from her pocketbook, the man led her to a trail in the park’s wooded area and forced her to perform a sexual act and then raped her, the NYPD said.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital and later released.

The second assault took place the following night, when the same suspect drew a knife and forced a 17-year-old woman to perform a criminal sexual act, according to the police. The assault also took place in Flushing’s Kissena Corridor Park, and the call to the police was made from a local hospital at around 11:30 p.m.