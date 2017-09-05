Police Make Arrest in Attempted Queens Village Abduction

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Police said that they have arrested a man in the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Queens Village on Thursday night.

The incident occurred within the confines of the 105th Precinct. According to police, the attempted kidnapping occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at 213-22 Jamaica Ave., next to a Key Food parking lot. According to reports, the girl was approached by a Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a red shirt, a dark baseball cap and a red cross on his forehead. The man grabbed the girl who was with her mother at the time and said, “you’re coming with me,” in Spanish.

Commanding Officer Inspector Jeffrey Schiff said that the aggressor was fended off by the girl’s mother, who immediately reported the incident to the 105th Precinct.

“We have a lot of forces mobilized in the area to canvass for the perp, witnesses, videos or other evidence,” Schiff reassured the community in a mass text.

Police were able to gather enough information from witnesses and nearby surveillance to draw up a sketch of the perpetrator. Through a community effort of spreading word about the incident and the sketch, the perpetrator was caught within 72 hours.

According to Schiff, he was identified via a tip from 1-800-Crime Stoppers.

“We have identified the kidnapping perpetrator and we have arrested him,” Schiff said. “He was positively identified by the victim and he has confessed. He thought the female victim was older and he wanted a ‘wife.’ He is now off the streets charged with attempted kidnapping. “

Schiff thanked the local residents for their part in helping to find the perpetrator.

“Thank you community,” he wrote. “Have a good night and know the 105th Precinct is working hard to you all 24/7!”