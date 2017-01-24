Police Investigating Death of 5-Year-Old In Jamaica

Share 0

BY TATYANA BELLAMY-WALKER

Police said they are still investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in Jamaica.

Officers attempted to help Michael Guzman, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. Authorities discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious around 4:15 p.m. in his home at 145-15 109th Avenue near Inwood street. The EMS rushed the boy to Jamaica hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Guzman’s parents were questioned in the 103rd precinct Station House, the New York Post reported.

Authorities told the Post that they suspect child abuse. The Administration of Child Services (ACS) visited Guzman’s home at least 13 times prior to his death and allegedly found evidence of abuse and neglect on eight occasions. A neighbor told the Post that their family heard kids “screaming” in the home.

The city’s medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.