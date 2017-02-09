Police Arrest Brooklyn Man In Vetrano Murder

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

A 20-year-old Brooklyn man has been charged in the August 2016 murder of Howard Beach’s Karina Vetrano, whose body was discovered after she went out for a jog and never returned, the Queens district attorney said.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, six months after the murder that had left the Howard Beach community in which the 30-year-old victim lived on edge.

After months of dead ends, police called Lewis in after combing through old stop-and-frisk files from the area. The NYPD revealed that Lewis was questioned several weeks ago regarding his involvement. Lewis, who had no criminal background, voluntarily gave DNA to the police.

On Saturday, he was arrested by police at his home in East New York, not far from Spring Creek Park where Vetrano was murdered in what police say was “a chance encounter.”

“Today is a good day for justice,” said Robert Boyce, the NYPD’s chief of detectives, on Sunday.

Queens DA Richard Brown said the defendant has been charged with second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Boyce said that Lewis made “detailed incriminating statements and admissions” of the crime following his arrest, but would not comment on the defendant’s mental status at this time.

“That’s for later in the investigation,” he said.

Boyce would also not comment on whether or not Lewis matches a sketch released shortly after the murder in August.

He said that although Lewis had no arrest record, he had received several summonses in the area, one of which was for public urination. On the day of the murder, no one saw Lewis leave the park on the Howard Beach side because he exited by Erskine Street, which leads into East New York, Boyce said.

“Karina helped us identify this person,” he said. “She had DNA under her fingernails; she had touch DNA on her back and on her cell phone.”

Boyce said more than 250 leads were received and more than 1,700 investigative reports were prepared during the course of the six-month investigation.

“I would personally like to thank the community of Howard Beach,” he said. “They have been nothing but supportive in our efforts.”

The DA said that the defendant had been caught due to the persistence of detectives working on the case.

“This is truly a very sad case in which a beautiful and talented young woman senselessly lost her life,” Brown said. “Thanks, however, to the persistence of the hard-working detectives of the NYPD, assisted by members of my staff, the person allegedly responsible for her brutal murder finally has been brought to justice.”

Philip Vetrano, Karina’s father, posted on the GoFundMe page he created to raise reward money to capture Karina’s murderer: “He will pay for his crime. I want to thank all of you who have supported us so long. Now we can use all this money that you very generous people have donated. I mentioned in the beginning that we would use this money for charities that Karina would want. I would also like all of your input, you all donated and you should have a say.”

Vetrano mentioned that two recipients of the reward money he is considering are St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. He is also considering the creation of a scholarship to Archbishop Molloy High School in Briarwood.

Captain Brian Bohannon, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, said that he has been flooded with positive feedback from the community following the arrest.

“They’re very happy, pleased, some are still in shock over the initial crime,” Bohannon said. “For many, it’s almost like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders. We are grateful that we could provide some closure to the family.”

The day before Lewis’ arrest, Cathie and Philip Vetrano held a press conference in Howard Beach, pleading with the state to allow familial DNA to be used in the state in order to broaden the search for their daughter’s killer.

Chanel Lewis’ father and sister, Richard Lewis and Theresa Forbes, have both said in published reports that they did not believe Lewis could have committed the crime and was an excellent student in school.

Karina Vetrano was murdered on Aug. 2 in the reeds in Spring Creek Park. She had left the family home in Howard Beach at 5 p.m. on a jog. After an hour, her father became worried and alerted police. A few hours later her body was found face down, seemingly strangled and sexually assaulted.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin