TribCast Episode 28- We’re On The Scene

Share 0

We got breaking news for you. Our reporter Trone Dowd is on the scene of a water main break in Elmhurst that wrecked havoc on Queens Boulevard and Broadway.

We’ll also discuss some of the big news of the week, including a long-awaited honor for a slain cop the same week another one of NYPD’s finest lost his life on the job. We’ll tell you about why Community Board 5 turned down a variance for the expansion of a Yeshiva in Glendale, although residents don’t really have a problem with the Yeshiva itself. Reporter Jon Cronin was on hand for a discussion in Flushing over issues concerning the aging immigrant population.

And what did one Southeast Queens couple wake up to when they stayed at a Long Island City hotel? The answer might give you the creepy-crawlys.