TribCast- Episode 27: Meet The Cops

Mayor Bill de Blasio was in Queens this week to meet the new NYPD recruits and things went far more amicably than last time. On the other side of the borough, the second coffee meeting between the cops at the 113th Precinct and South Jamaica residents also proved amicable and the NYPD unveils its new initiates to make the department more community orientated.

Meanwhile, we remember the late Republican Councilman Tom Ognibene, who passed away this week at age 71 and reporter Yvette Brown will tell you why there might be an end in sight to the Van Wyck Expressway construction nightmare in Kew Gardens.

Oh…and yeah…Go Mets!!!!