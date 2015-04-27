TribCast Episode 25- This Is Only A Test

Share 0

As students all over Queens take their state standardized tests, we discuss the few who aren’t because their parents opted out, why they choose to, and what affect that might have on education policy, if any. The Main Street bus lane is dead, but only for a section of the proposed route in Kew Gardens Hills. We’ll discuss why the DOT and MTA decided to quash the plan, and if this means there’s a growing counter movement against bus lanes in Queens. Also, the Forest Hills Tennis Stadium is readying for another summer of concerts. What they’re doing to make the noise problem a little less of a problem.