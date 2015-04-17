TribCast Episode 24- We Get Around

Share 0

The TribCast crew will tell you this week why it may be harder to find a parking spot in the future, but maybe easier to find affordable housing. We will also discuss what’s going on with Community Board 9 and why, maybe, Borough President Melinda Katz chose to not reappoint one of its members. Also, are community boards beginning to resemble the communities they represent? Katz, meanwhile, along with the de Blasio administration and other groups are throwing their support behind a comprehensive plan for Downtown Jamaica that may finally change the dynamic of the long forgotten about commercial center. And the Mets are back! And they’re winning. We’ll share our thoughts on opening day at Citi Field.