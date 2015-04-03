TribCast Episode 22- The Mets, and all their neighbors

Share 0

March went out like a lion on the news front in Queens. Willets Point business owners reached a settlement with the city for their move to the Bronx in preparation for a massive redevelopment of the area next to Citi Field, but some are not part of the deal, and are still standing firm on a promise that they will stay until the very end. City officials call plans to build Select Bus Service systems on Woodhaven and Cross Bay boulevards and Main Street a sign that they are acknowledging the transportation issues of Queens, but where are the plans for the other transit-starved parts of the borough? A spike in violence in Southeast Queens underscores the need for more effective policing, and another precinct in the community, leaders say. Is the crime spree an anomaly of the downward trend in the area, or an unsettling trend? And April means baseball season is upon us. We’ll talk about how this may finally be the year there’s baseball in October at Citi Field. No…seriously!