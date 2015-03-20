Tribcast Episode 20- Spring has (kinda) sprung

Share 0

As winter (very gradually) turns into Spring, join the Queens Tribune crew as we discuss the annual New York political rite of spring- state budget negotiations and how education has become the nucleus of this year’s debate. We’ll explore proposals to toll the free East River bridges and discuss a Jamaica woman’s lawsuit against her former employer whom she alleges discriminated against her for being pregnant. We’ll also take a look at a planned interactive art project at Socrates Sculpture Park that will be sure to liven up the summer months.