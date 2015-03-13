Tribcast Episode 19 – Ides of March

Share 0

Winter is fading and spring is coming. Time to get outside! Joined by new Editor-in-Chief Domenick Rafter, the Tribune news crew discusses the friction in South Richmond Hill’s Hindu community that led to the Phagwah Parade, the Hindu celebration of Spring, being postponed and possibly cancelled; a new events space that will likely be constructed inside an Astoria landmark; the expansion of PS 24 in Flushing, and the affect it may have on students there; and a busy week for York College students as they head to Alabama to march in the steps of Civil Rights icons, then meet Africa’s first female president.