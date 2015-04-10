Episode 23- Census’ Sense of Queens

Share 0

Queens lost a key leader this week when Jack Friedman, executive director of the Queens Chamber of Commerce and longtime civic leader passed away suddenly Thursday.

Also this week, the Trib crew discusses recent Census numbers that show Queens is gaining population, even while tens of thousands are still leaving for the South and West. Is airplane noise a reason? A coordinating committee was formed this week at York College that will bring airport concerns directly from the community to the Port Authority. Two prominent Queens civic leaders were chosen to lead the committee. And state Sen. James Sanders came to the Queens Tribune office this week and had some choice words about the state budget and Gov. Cuomo.