Episode 21- Queens has questions, we (might) have answers

The news in Queens has been as erratic as the weather. The Tribune reporting staff take you through the last week’s top news stories including the DOT’s ambitious plan to create faster bus service on Woodhaven and Cross Bay boulevards, but will it lead to slower traffic? Will a Flushing gem that has been abandoned for nearly 30 years finally have a new life? Why City Comptroller Scott Stringer criticized his own office in front of a group of Jamaica business leaders, and should it matter what people think about public art displays? The city’s Culture Czar, a Queens boy himself, went to MoMa PS1 to talk about it.