Plaza College Introduces Dental Hygiene Program In Queens

Plaza College’s new degree program in dental hygiene has received initial accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) of the American Dental Association (ADA). The awarding of the accreditation is the result of a two-year process of self-study, program review and site evaluation.

Designed to address the increasing need for access to oral healthcare, Plaza’s program is the only of its type in Queens and the first new program in the five boroughs in 27 years.

“There is a well-documented need for oral healthcare prevention and treatment for patients of all ages, particularly the diverse population in the borough of Queens,” said Dr. Laura Sleeper, RDH, the dental hygiene program’s director. “Our program will not only train high-quality hygienists to fill the voids in the workforce, but it will also provide oral healthcare services through student hygienists in our community clinic.”

The college’s community dental clinic will open in conjunction with the program. It will be open to the public and allow for the treatment experiences that the school’s student hygienists need to complete the program and obtain licensure. Students will screen patients to determine their oral-health status and develop a treatment plan to provide quality care under the supervision of licensed dentists and hygienists.

Applications are now being accepted for students to begin the program in September. Interested candidates should contact the school’s admissions department at (718) 505-4188.