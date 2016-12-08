Plaza To Calm Six-Way Intersection

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) unveiled a long-awaited new pedestrian plaza completed at the intersection of Wyckoff Avenue, Myrtle Avenue and Palmetto Street where there have been three fatalities in the past seven years.

Community Board 5 unanimously approved the intersection in July after the teary-eyed testimony of the family members and friends of the pedestrians killed. The intersection had also become a priority of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to end road accidents and pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

The DOT stated that the busy six-legged intersection surrounding the Myrtle-Wyckoff station had been the site of 38 serious traffic injuries since 2010.

Between 2009 and 2014, three pedestrians were killed by buses at the intersection: Ella Bandes, 23; Hui Wu, 27; and Edwin Torres, 60.

Local elected officials were joined at the Dec. 2 unveiling by the family of Ella Kottick Bandes, who was killed in 2013 at the intersection.

In July Bandes’ parents, as part of Families for Safe Streets, spoke at the Community Board 5 meeting. Judy Kottick, Bandes’ mother, said she was there to speak about the street redesign on behalf of her daughter and the other two who lost their lives at the intersection.

She said she knows other street users will see this as an inconvenience, but “we tried a simpler approach and it didn’t work,” referring to the city Department of Transportation’s implementation of banned turns, which has received low compliance.

Nicole Garcia, DOT Queens Borough commissioner, said, “This plaza will not only bring a central gathering place to the border of our two boroughs for years to come; the safety changes around the plaza will provide a safer passage for tens of thousands of daily commuters. Under Vision Zero, we are always looking for ways to make our streets safer—and sometimes the best way of doing that is to return that space to the community.”

The intersection now features the following:

· A new pedestrian plaza on Wyckoff Avenue (which serves as the borderline of Ridgewood, Queens; and Bushwick, Brooklyn) between Gates Avenue and Myrtle Avenue

· The conversion of Wyckoff Avenue to one way southbound from Myrtle Avenue to Madison Street

· Widened crosswalks to match widened paint-based sidewalk extensions

· Installed flexible bollards

· Reconfigured signal timing, increasing pedestrian crossing time

· Installed new traffic control and curb regulation signage

· Installed new road markings

“Today we come together to commemorate the advocacy of Ridgewood and Bushwick residents for safer streets at the Myrtle and Wyckoff intersection,” said Councilman Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn), who also represents parts of Ridgewood. He added, “As a council member who fully supports the Vision Zero initiative and is a representative in the borough [Brooklyn] with the most dangerous corridors/intersections as designated by DOT, I stay firm in my support for all future plans and safety measures.”

Also at the unveiling of the new plaza last week was Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray, joined by Reynoso, Brooklyn Community Board 4 board member Nancy Liao, CB 5 District Manager Gary Giordano, Myrtle Avenue BID Executive Director Ted Renz and members of Families for Safe Streets.