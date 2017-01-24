Pizzeria Closes After Drug Trafficking Plea

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Corona pizzeria has been closed permanently after a 55-year-old Whitestone woman pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Federal Court on Monday to helping her spouse smuggle cocaine through the eatery, the U.S. district attorney’s office said.

Gregorio Gigliotti and his son, Angelo Gigliotti, were convicted in 2015 on drug trafficking charges. The pair had formerly owned the Corona restaurant, Cucina a Modo Mia.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, Eleonora Gigliotti not only admitted to importing cocaine, for which she could serve anywhere between five and 40 years in federal prison, but she also forfeited $1.6 million in assets to the federal government, which included $124,874 in cash, seven handguns, ammunition, an automated money counter and brass knuckles.

The pizzeria, located at 51-01 108th Street, acted as the headquarters of a major drug trafficking operation. According to reports, Gigliotti smuggled more than 110 pounds of cocaine from Costa Rica in shipments of yucca to the restaurant to sell on the streets.

Gigliotti’s spouse and son were arrested on March 11, 2015 for their roles in the operation and are currently awaiting their sentencing.

According to reports, the operation began in 2012 when Gregorio Gigliotti struck a deal with a known drug smuggler who later became a government informant.

