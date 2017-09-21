Pit Bull Savagely Attacks Two Women

Share 0

A police officer was forced to shoot a pit bull on Sept. 16 after it brutally attacked two women in front of a convenience store on Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood.

The store’s security camera captured the incident. At approximately 10 p.m. in front of OD Tobacco and Grocery, a 20-year-old woman who was walking the dog passed the store and spoke with another pedestrian when the dog suddenly attacked, forcing the woman to the ground and clamping its jaws on her abdomen.

The video shows several people attempting to pull the dog off the woman and a man hitting the dog several times with a baseball bat. Then, according to police, a 25-year-old woman was able to pull the dog off and keep the dog restrained as police arrived at the scene. The dog then turned on the 25-year-old and clamped down on her hand.

As the woman struggled with the dog, a police officer intervened, tried to pull the dog off her and then finally pulled out his gun, pressed it against the dog’s neck and fired.

The video shows the dog letting go after the officer fired his weapon, and the woman can be seen sitting down on the ground in obvious relief.

The 20-year-old and 25-year-old women were taken to Brookdale Hospital by EMS in stable condition. The officer refused medical attention, and there were no other reported injuries.

Adam Elmulaiki, manager of OD Tobbacco and Grocery, said that he saw the dog attack the second woman.

“It was going crazy and bit her hand,” he said. “Nobody could break it. [The dog] had the whole hand inside his mouth. [The police] tried everything. It all happened in two minutes.”

Elmulaiki said that the police were not even called to the scene.

“They were just driving by, like they always do,” he said. “The dog was going wild. He didn’t want to leave her alone. His mouth was locked.”

Elmulaiki said that everyone at the scene was upset that the dog had to be shot, although it appeared to be the only option.

“There was nothing else he could do,” he said of the police officer. “Believe me, that captain should be a hero. Nobody can blame him for that.”

–Jon Cronin