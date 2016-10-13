Peter Byrne – Aviation Services Director

Share 1

Peter Byrne is principal and aviation services director at VHB, a premier consulting firm of engineers, scientists, planners and designers working throughout NYC and the Greater Metro-area region.

His considerable experience in facility planning, financial consulting and environmental analysis for airports across the United States includes numerous projects for LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, including airport system capacity planning, runway safety area enhancements, and ongoing noise compatibility studies.

Peter is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives and a frequent presenter and panelist on contemporary airport planning and design issues and opportunities. His many industry affiliations have included the Airport Consultants Council, American Association of Airport Executives, and New York Aviation Management Association. Peter earned an MBA from the University at Albany and a BS in Professional Aeronautics from the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.