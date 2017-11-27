Perp Snatches Cell Phone From Subway Rider

Share 0

The city’s Police Department has released a video of a cell phone theft that took place last week.

According to police, a 62-year-old man was walking up the stairs of the Oxford subway station near 104th Street in Ozone Park around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, when an unidentified perpetrator snuck up behind him and snatched a cell phone out of the man’s hands.

The thief then fled on foot westbound on Liberty Avenue.

The individual is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens who was last seen wearing all black clothing and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577.

-Jon Cronin