February 10, 2017
HEADLINES
Who Does Peralta Represent – Community Or Party?

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. Priscilla

    It’s about serving his communities/constituents and that is why we voted for him. Later for the party help the people. So Senator thank you for your many years and continuing to serve your community.. Thank You! and Thank You!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions