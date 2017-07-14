Peralta Hosts Seventh Annual Job Fair

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

For the seventh year in a row, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) teamed up with the Queens Center to hold a job fair.

The ground floor of Queens Center was filled with approximately 750 job-seekers, who were able to meet with more than 30 employers, including UPS, ConEdison, Game Stop and many more.

According to Peralta, 744 candidates had onsite interviews and an additional 236 were scheduled for follow-up interviews.

“I am sure people that participated in the fair will end up with a job offer,” Peralta said. “This is what we have gathered from previous experiences, since many job-seekers have follow-up interviews and end up with job offers days after the event. Although our economy continues to improve, hard-working New Yorkers are still having a difficult time making ends meet. Bringing resources to the community continues to be my number one priority, and it is crucial we do all we can to help unemployed people find work. Every new hire means much-needed resources for a family.”

A Queens resident named Miguel, who did not give his last name, said he attended the job fair and was able to meet with all of the employers at the event. While he talked to the employers and was provided with career counseling, he was not given an interview by any of the vendors.

“It was a great experience, I met with a lot of people, but I wasn’t interviewed by anyone and I didn’t see people getting interviewed, even though there were a lot of people,” said Miguel.

According to Miguel, local colleges stationed at the event provided attendees with information on enrolling in classes.

Peralta launched the job fair after the 2008 recession and has been hosting them every year since with the help of Woodside on the Move and the Queens Center.

“Job fairs like this provide an opportunity for the unemployed to visit with nearly 50 businesses all in one convenient location,” said John Scaturro, Senior manager for Marketing for Queens Center. “The mall is proud to part of this important community event.”

