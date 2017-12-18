Peralta Honors Jorge Muñoz With Liberty Medal

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Jackson Heights’ Jorge Muñoz, often referred to in his community as a “real life angel,” was honored this past weekend by state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst), who presented him with the state Senate’s Liberty Medal for his dedication to his Queens community.

On Dec. 15, Peralta honored 13 community leaders, including Munoz, at the St. Mark’s AME Church in Jackson Heights.

Muñoz—who was honored for his community work by the Queens Tribune during October’s Hispanic Heritage Month— migrated to the United States from Colombia in the 1980s and, in 2004, he founded An Angel in Queens Foundation, devoting his life to ensuring that the homeless people in his community are fed.

“Jorge and his family have been handing free meals to day laborers and homeless New Yorkers beneath the 7 train in Jackson Heights for many years,” Peralta said at Friday’s ceremony. “People like Jorge are very hard to come by. I experienced first-hand the altruistic work he does every night of the year by distributing home-cooked meals to many people in need. He began his mission on a 2004 summer night by bringing food to a laborer who was hungry. The following night he fed eight New Yorkers and, since then, volunteers, his family and he have been distributing free dinners to more than 120 hungry people every single night of the year. It is an honor to award Jorge for all of his philanthropic efforts with the state distinction. He is a real angel, a true-life superhero under the elevated tracks of the 7 train. He is an inspiration to all. Lots of people are able to eat a hot meal every night, thanks to this Angel of Queens.”

The Liberty Medal is the highest civilian honor that an individual can be awarded by the state Senate for humanitarian actions.

