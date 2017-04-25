Peralta Holds Immigration Forum In Elmhurst

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

In a continued effort to assist the immigrant community in his district, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) held a forum at P.S. 89 last week to discuss relevant issues.

Experts, who were in the panel included Carmencita Gutierrez, director of the Queens County District Attorney’s Office of Immigrant Affairs; Kelly Becker-Smith, immigration attorney at Emerald Isle Immigration Center; and, Benis Guzman, attorney at Her Justice, who informed attendees about their rights and how to act in the event of an encounter with Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“Sadly, since President Trump landed in Washington D.C., there is an increased threat of deportation for immigrants in my district, and throughout the city and the state,” Peralta said. “I, and the rest of my colleagues in the IDC [Independent Democratic Conference], are committed to helping and protecting immigrants. Nothing, and no one, will ever change that. We all have rights, regardless of our immigration status.”

Last week, the IDC announced that it allocated $10 million to provide legal services for immigrants, help immigrants apply for citizenship, and to assist with job training, making it the largest commitment to immigrant legal aid in New York State history.

Peralta also discussed his “sanctuary district,” which would transform the community he represents.

The forum was part of the IDC’s Defense Coalition initiative, which aims to protect immigrants.

The senator noted that if anyone requires assistance on immigration matters, they can contact his office at (718) 205-3881 or call (800) 213-6385, the hotline number established by the IDC’s Immigrant Defense Coalition.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com