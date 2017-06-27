Peralta Hires Homeless Men To Maintain Roosevelt Avenue

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

In an effort to not only clean up Roosevelt Avenue, but also help get the homeless off the streets of western Queens, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) secured a $75,000 state allocation for the Association of Community Employment (ACE) Programs for the Homeless, a nonprofit that will provide cleaning services in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst.

The allocation would allow ACE to offer cleaning jobs and services to homeless people along Roosevelt Avenue between 82nd and 90th Street.

“Programs like the one put forth by ACE are essential to providing New Yorkers with an opportunity to get back on their feet,” said Peralta. “New York City has been facing a homeless crisis for years, but I am sure this initiative will help some of our less fortunate New Yorkers get a job and job training to get out of that cycle and back into the workforce. In addition, these workers will also contribute to increase the quality of life in the community; in this particular case, along a busy stretch of Roosevelt Avenue, one of the most active thoroughfares in the city.”

The program will create two full-time jobs from July 1through June 30, 2018. Those hired for the job would work seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“For 25 years, ACE has been helping New Yorkers with employment barriers get back into the workforce and on a path to self-sufficiency, while at the same time improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers,” said ACE Executive Director Jim Martin. “With this allocation, Sen. Jose Peralta is helping ACE put New Yorkers back to work, while making sure that Roosevelt Avenue is clean and beautiful for residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy,”

