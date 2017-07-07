Peralta Funds Jackson Heights’ Renaissance Charter School Program

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) has announced funding for a program at Jackson Heights’ Renaissance Charter School that would provide training and improve inter-group relations for high school students.

The school’s Teen for Racial and Ethnic Awakening (TREA) Program facilitates dialogue and mentoring on topics such as immigration, human rights, climate change and women rights, in addition to issues that affect students’ daily lives.

Through TREA, the school also launched the Immigrant Dialogues Project, which focuses on the fears that the school’s community faces as a result of immigration policies proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Both William Gomez, who plans to attend LaGuardia Community College, and Leo Misislyan, who will attend SUNY Purchase this fall, graduated from Renaissance Charter School last week and said that TREA helped them not only understand their community, but also how to fix the problems it faces.

At the graduation ceremony last Thursday, Peralta announced a $25,000 allocation for TREA.

“This project is vital, especially in this cultural climate – ensuring that our children and neighbors see each other without labels, but as one big happy community,” said Peralta. “This is a great forum to discuss and improve inter-group relations, and it helps teenagers gain confidence and to better understand each other’s cultures and backgrounds. We live in the most diverse borough of the City and this is why programs like TREA are key in promoting harmony. I am glad I was able to secure state funding for this initiative.”

