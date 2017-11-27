Peralta Announces New Garbage Baskets For Roosevelt Avenue

Share 0

BY NATHAN DUKE

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) announced on Monday that he had secured $164,000 in state funds to purchase and install 170 high-end green baskets for the Roosevelt Avenue commercial strip and other nearby streets.

Peralta said that he was working with the city’s Department of Sanitation to place the garbage bins along Roosevelt Avenue to upgrade the quality of life on the busy strip.

“With additional garbage bins installed along these congested areas in the district, especially along Roosevelt Avenue, residents and visitors will have it much easier to keep the streets clean and put the trash into garbage baskets,” Peralta said. “By bringing better services to our communities, we are increasing our quality of life. The more garbage baskets we have in place, the cleaner our streets will be.”

DSNY Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said that the baskets are not intended for household or commercial garbage. She added that anyone using the baskets improperly could face a fine of up to $300.

“One of the main complaints of the community has been overflowing garbage cans,” said Leslie Ramos, the executive director of the 82nd Street Partnership. “This will help meet the community’s desire for a cleaner Roosevelt Avenue, a high traffic area with many take-out restaurants. The old garbage baskets are too small to meet the demand. I’m delighted that this project will help the community achieve their goal of a cleaner Roosevelt Avenue.”