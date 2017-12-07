Peralta Announces Funding For Improvement Projects At IS 141

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) secured $105,000 for improvements and renovations—including the installation of a gender-neutral bathroom—at the Steinway Intermediate School 141 in Astoria.

With the funding, IS 141, which serves more than 1,100 students, will be able to break ground on a beautification project on the 38th Street side of the school. The project will include the addition of a community flower garden. Additionally, the school will be able to install interior cameras for safety purposes.

Next year, there will be renovations made to one of the two restrooms at the main entrance of the school.

“The renovation and installation of a gender-neutral restroom for students in our building will further our mission to maintain a school culture that respects and values all students and fosters understanding of gender identity within our school community,” said IS 141 Principal Miranda Paylou.

In addition to unveiling the projects for IS 141, Peralta also announced that he has secured funding to several other schools in his district. Upcoming projects at schools include new air conditioning for PS/IS 127, upgrades to the public address system at PS 69, an upgraded auditorium and the installation of 44 new air conditioning units for PS 89 and upgrades to the electrical system at IS 227.

“Students are the present and the future of our communities, and this is why we must ensure we provide them with the best possible learning environment,” said Peralta. “It is crucial that students attend class in a comfortable and dynamic setting. I am glad I was able to secure state funding so the school can go ahead with these capital improvement projects.”

