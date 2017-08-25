Peralta Allocates Funds To Citizens Committee

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The Citizens Committee of New York City, which aims to help improve the quality of life for New Yorkers living in low income neighborhoods, received a $150,000 grant from state Sens. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) and Marisol Alcantara (D-Manhattan).

Through this grant, 30 community-based organizations—such as Alien in New York, Centro Cultural El Barco de Papel, Fit Urban Neighbors (FUN) and Jackson Heights Creates as well as several public schools in Corona—will receive money to help fund their programs.

“Citizens Committee provides grants to community-based organizations, and associations that work to strengthen neighborhoods through a wide range of activities, from painting murals and setting up literary workshops and community forums, to transforming vacant lots into local community gardens and health and physical education classes,” said Peralta.

Peter Kostmayer, CEO of Citizens Committee for New York City, said that he is grateful for the city he serves and the residents of Queens.

“All the grants have two features in common—they engage community residents and they improve our neighborhoods,” said Kostmayer.

According to FUN, which strives to end childhood obesity, more than 60 percent of New York City residents are affected by the growing health concern.

“Through after school programs, FUN has been able to focus on nutritional education, organized sports, like soccer and exercises,” said FUN Founder Jorge Xavier Alulema. “FUN, with the help of Sen. Peralta and Citizens Committee, has ultimately empowered children and their families with the tools needed to live a healthier lifestyle and improve their quality of life.”

