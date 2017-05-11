Peralta Allocates Funding for Western Queens Groups

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

State Sen. Jose Peralta (D-Elmhurst) has allocated $50,000 to western Queens organizations that help immigrants, LGBTQ and women who have been the victims of crime in the past two weeks.

On Thursday, Peralta allocated $50,000 in state funding for Apicha Community Health Center, an organization that provides affordable healthcare for vulnerable New Yorkers. The money would enable the group to expand its services and move into a new site in Jackson Heights.

“Our Jackson Heights site aims to significantly improve health outcomes for LGBTQ people, immigrants, women and their children, and the entire community,” said Apicha CHC CEO, Therese R. Rodriguez. “Through adult and pediatric primary care, mental health, dental services, and a neighborhood meeting space we strive to enhance the lives of all those we serve.”

The allocation will support a patient associate that will assist with the enrollment of community residents into Apicha’s health service.

Last week, a nonprofit organization that provides aid to immigrant families also received a $50,000 allocation from Peralta.

The Center for the Integration and Advancement of New Americans (CIANA), which is an Astoria-based nonprofit that works to prevent the increasing marginalization of refugees and new immigrants, will use the allocated funds to provide legal representation and other services to immigrants in Queens.

“Under the current political climate, helping immigrants has become my number one priority,” Peralta said. “Immigrants built New York, and our doors will always remain open. As we lead the way on so many issues, nobody, not even President Trump, is going to change who we are, a society where hard-working immigrants are welcomed and our values are untouchable. My parents came to the United States seeking a better life for their families, and I want to make sure the same opportunities are available for all those who decide to come to our city and state, especially newcomers.”

Since 2006, CIANA has been recognized for its reach into marginalized immigrant communities.

“CIANA is very excited to be a recipient of funding, made possible through Senator Peralta’s efforts, which will help us to continue to provide vital services to our marginalized immigrant population in the most diverse borough of New York City,” said CIANA Founder and CEO Emira Habiby Browne. “It highlights New York’s history of welcoming newcomers and its tradition of generous compassion and warm hospitality, and underscores the value New York places on strengthening families and helping them succeed.”

Lastly, Peralta allocated $50,000 to Her Justice, an organization that provides legal services to women who have been the victims of crime and helps them to obtain U Visas.

“Her Justice is deeply grateful to Senator Peralta for his support in this year’s state budget,” said Her Justice Executive Director Amy Barasch. “Her Justice helps hundreds of women obtain U visas, which are specifically for victims of crime. Most of our clients are eligible because they have been victims of intimate partner violence. U visas are particularly important as they can lead to work authorization. In the current climate, the volunteer attorneys with whom we work are eager to take these cases, but the delay in processing U visas at the Federal level often makes that difficult. This funding will enable us to meet the increased demand for volunteer opportunities from law firms and help more clients, which is especially critical now as alternate paths to legal status are threatened.”

Peralta’s first $50,000 allocation this month went to nonprofit. Woodside on the Move.

“In this case, Woodside on the Move will be able to hire a lawyer who will provide legal assistance to hard-working immigrants,” said Peralta. “Sadly, immigrants need more help than ever, and we must ensure we assist them as much as we can.”

Woodside on the Move previously worked with Peralta on a turkey drive, back to school giveaway and coat drive.

“We really appreciate in many ways the valuable support given by Senator Peralta to Woodside on the Move to continue providing free services and impacting significantly the quality of life of the constituents and the community in general,” said Woodside on the Move Director of Housing Programs Maritza Muñoz.

