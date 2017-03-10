Parker Jewish Institute Expands Community-Based Services

Share 0

Parker Jewish Institute has expanded its community-based outpatient services, the company announced on Feb. 21. The institute has expanded its health care services to include a more robust community network with several new initiatives.

These initiatives bring outpatient services deeper into the communities of Queens and Nassau County—and beyond the walls of Parker’s New Hyde Park health care center, which is located on the border between Nassau and Queens and has been developing programs for older adults for more than 100 years.

Among the new initiatives in the expanded community network is the Home Health Care Agency, which is focused on providing home-based, short-term care for older adults. The agency is licensed to operate in seven New York metro area counties and allows older adults to receive important medical treatments—as ordered by a physician—without leaving their homes.

Similarly, a new initiative known as Parker At Your Door allows physicians to make home visits to older adults.

This past September, Parker opened the new Parker on Madison adult day care center, which serves the Nassau County town of Hempstead and several surrounding towns and provides social adult day care services for seniors living at home. Geared toward frail older adults with early onset dementia or Alzheimer’s, Parker’s adult day care services help seniors receive social interaction while relieving overburdened caregivers.

Parker has also been deploying registered nurses at several Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs) in order to encourage health and wellness among these communities’ elderly residents. The ultimate goal is to help residents remain healthy, so that they may remain independent in their homes for as long as possible.

The Parker Institute hospice program is also part of the Parker Institute’s expanded community network, offering specialized care for terminally ill patients as well as family support. The hospice program, similar to the Home Health Care Agency or Parker At Your Door, can provide care at home or at Parker Jewish Institute and other contracted nursing facilities.

Parker also employs the Lakeville Transportation Ambulette, which transports kidney dialysis patients to medical appointments, the adult day care program or other nursing facilities. As part of the expanded community network, Parker has also installed tracking devices on each ambulette, so the dispatcher can communicate with drivers in the event of an accident.

Also for kidney dialysis patients, the Queens-Long Island Renal Institute, Parker’s sister institute for the past seven years, provides older adults living in the surrounding communities with kidney dialysis services.

Last, in 2016, Parker Affiliate AgeWell New York, worked with more than 10,000 older adults and their families to coordinate their care. AgeWell allows older adults with disabilities and persons with chronic illnesses to stay in their homes as long as possible. It pays for a person’s health and long-term care services with an emphasis on flexibility and choice in the selection of necessary care. AgeWell is a Medicaid Managed Long-Term Care Plan and a Medicare Advantage Plan authorized by New York State.

For more information on Parker’s community-based services, call 1-877-727-5373.