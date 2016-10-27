Parade Complaints Cause Action

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Jackson Heights, the most diversely populated community in Queens, is well known for celebrating all ethnicities, cultures and religions, traditionally with a festival or parade. However, at the Community Board 3 meeting last Thursday, new deputy inspector of the 115th Precinct Michele Irizarry stated that because of this year’s rise in parade complaints, specifically during the Queens Dominican Parade on Oct.2, she will be meeting with state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst) and Councilman Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) to discuss alternative options for these festivities.

The Queens Tribune spoke with Peralta about what changes are likely to be made and whether or not it would affect Jackson Heights’ celebration of culture.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Jackson Heights’ culture and its vibrancy,” said Peralta. “I love parades, but to have the majority of parades on 37th Avenue just doesn’t work.”

Peralta said that even before Irizarry’s announcement, he had plans to address those same quality-of-life concerns because of the complaints Peralta’s office had received. The only change in parades Peralta would like to make is the specific locations in which these parades take place.

For example, the Dominican parade, which takes place in October with no correlation between the country and the date, had previously taken place on 37th Avenue, on Northern Boulevard, on western Northern Boulevard and on Eastern Northern Boulevard. However, according to Peralta, given that the highest Dominican population is in Corona, the Dominican parade should take place in Corona.

“I’m in agreement that we have to look at the situation, sit down and map it,” said Peralta. “The Bolivian parade should take place where there are big pockets of Bolivians; the Peruvian parade should take place where there are big pockets of Peruvians and so on. We have to find a place where it makes it easier for people to come out and celebrate their culture without having to travel to the other side of Jackson Heights.”

Overall, thus far, the only change residents within the district should anticipate is the location of the parades. Peralta hopes that Irizarry doesn’t have eliminating any parades in mind.

“Parades are a part of what makes Jackson Heights a tri-state multicultural destination,” said Dromm. “I am confident the inspector will distinguish between those parades that abide by the rules and those that don’t. Most are culturally appropriate and are enjoyed by the residents of Jackson Heights.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com