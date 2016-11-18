Ozone Park Rejects Idea Of Homeless Shelter

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Ozone Park residents demonstrated that they were adamantly against a proposed homeless shelter and unwilling to listen to officials during a packed town hall at Richi Rich Palace in Richmond Hill on Nov. 10.

The proposed shelter would be at the old Dallis Bros. coffee warehouse located at 100-32 Atlantic Ave. in Ozone Park.

According to Community Board 9 Chairman Raj Rampershad, no lease has been signed as of yet.

Councilman Ruben Wills (D-South Ozone Park) organized the event, which brought a panel of Department of Homeless Services members and the project administrator Breaking Ground before upset residents who were averse to listening to the specifics of the proposal and strictly wanted officials to understand that a homeless shelter in any form was not welcome in their community.

Dan Tietz, a Department of Homeless Services representative, pointed out at the beginning of the meeting that New York City has a right to shelter as part of its constitution, and anyone who comes to this city will be housed. He also pointed out that part of their duty at the DHS is to emphasize the prevention of homelessness and keep residents in their current housing.

“It is all things at once,” he said of the department’s efforts. It aids in preventing people from losing their homes, creating affordable housing and housing those with no shelter.

One woman warned the panel that if anything happened to the children, or if students attending the nearby High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture were attacked by someone from that shelter, the incident would be their fault.

During the meeting the crowd was vocal about their dislike for the plan. “We don’t want it here,” shouted one man. Another commented about how he doesn’t care what the DHS or the project administrator, Breaking Ground, had to say.

At the beginning of the meeting, Wills told the crowd that if emotions got out of hand, he would stop the meeting until it calmed down. He kept his word and as people yelled out or asked questions out of turn, Wills and Jahi Rose, his director of Constituent Services, would walk over to them and attempt to calm them down. Some yelled back, “I’m not listening to you” or “I didn’t come here to talk to you.”

A local real estate owner, Stanley Schuckman, who owns the strip mall across the street from the site, offered his services as a real estate speculator, at no charge, to Breaking Ground in order to find them a new and more appropriate place for the shelter. The offer received tremendous applause from the crowd. Schuckman said if he does get a commission from his service to the DHS and Breaking Ground, he will donate half to Breaking Ground and the other half to the community.

“That’s a deal,” said Tietz.

As the evening went on, other residents pleaded with Breaking Ground and the DHS to take Schuckman’s offer.

“Everyone here cares about this [community] the way you care about your jobs,” said Schuckman. “We truly believe the worth of your program but you’re simply putting it in the wrong location.”

Another resident, Jason, asked if anyone on the panel knew how much crime increased in areas surrounding homeless shelters. Tietz said, “Zero percent.” Jason asked him what evidence he had to back up that statement. Tiez said “none” and Jason retorted, “You should have come prepared.”

Residents of Maspeth, who are facing their own ongoing battle with a homeless shelter, came to the town hall and became agitated listening to the same statements they heard in August when the DHS appeared before them.

The Maspeth residents urged people not to listen to the DHS or Breaking Ground, even after the DHS said the site would be screened for sex offenders and if found they would be removed within 24 hours.

Residents were also doubtful that any residents actually came from their neighborhood or even from this borough. The Maspeth residents shouted that they have spoken to the homeless residents staying at the Holiday Inn in Maspeth and they are from Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Amie Pospisil, vice president of Housing Operations and Programs for Breaking Ground, said that the local homeless people they have worked with do not want to leave the borough, and that they consider it their home. She added that in neighborhoods like Ozone Park, even five or six homeless people would be considered a high concentration.

At the end of the meeting, Wills noted that he would not have another meeting, stating that he now knew what the community wanted.

Breaking Ground’s plan entails both what it calls a “safe haven” and a “drop-in center.” This includes the housing of 50 adults for an average of nine months. It also serves a maximum of 75 clients coming off the street for a day to eat and shower, as well as those in need of education and services that aid in the prevention of losing housing.

In the Safe Haven portion, residents will get their own room or private space and have no curfews or check-ins, said Pospisil. It will also have a robust 24/7 staffing with on-premise security. She noted that residents will not be kicked out during the day as they are in shelters and are encouraged to stay inside and not loiter outside.

