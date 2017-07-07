Ozone Park Outage Affects 630 Residents

Share 0

Residents and workers on Cross Bay Boulevard in Howard Beach reported an explosion at around 11 a.m. this morning.

Con Ed Spokesman Alan Drury stated that there was a manhole fire on the corner of Cross Bay Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard caused by a fault in an underground electrical grid.

Drury said that as of noon, there are 630 customers without electricity. Con Ed should have them back on line by the end of the afternoon.

The perimeter of the outage to the north is Rockaway Boulevard, to the south is 133rd Avenue, to the east is 98th Street and to the west is 86th Street.

-Jon Cronin