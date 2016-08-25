Ozone Park May Get A Homeless Shelter

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Queens may see yet another homeless shelter, this one for 50 adults opening on Atlantic Avenue at the old Dallis Bros. coffee bean factory in Ozone Park at an undetermined time.

At a meeting of Community Board 9’s Health and Safety Committee, representatives from Breaking Ground, a nonprofit that helps the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, presented its idea for the location.

Breaking Ground’s purpose is to get the homeless into permanent housing with the aid of on-site social workers, and psychiatric and medical staff. The nonprofit recently submitted ita proposal for the shelter to the Department of Homeless Services for a 30-day review process.

Its plan entails both what it calls a “Safe Haven” and a “Drop-in Center,” which includes the housing of 50 adults for an average of nine months, while also serving a maximum of 75 clients coming off the street for a day to eat and shower as well as those in need of education and services that aid in the prevention of losing housing.

In the Safe Haven portion, residents will get their own room or private space and have no curfews or check-ins, said Amie Pospisil, vice president of Housing Operations and Programs for Breaking Ground. It will also have a robust 24/7 staffing with on-premise security. She noted that residents will not be kicked out during the day as they are in shelters and are encouraged to stay inside and not loiter outside.

Assemblyman Mike Miller (D-Woodhaven) wanted to know if they screen sex offenders at the location. Pospisil said that it is not part of their screening model for the drop-in center.

Jahi Rose, director of Constituent Service in Councilman Ruben Wills’ office (D-Ozone Park), asked if they considered the proximity of elementary schools and residential homes. Pospisil shook her heads indicating that they did not.

Doug Becht, also a vice president at Breaking Ground, said this will aid the immediate area of Ozone Park, alleviating the homelessness on the street. He added that he believes there is no real concentration of homeless in Queens, but there is one or two on the street peppered throughout the neighborhoods. Becht and Pospisil said several times that they will often not seek help if it means traveling to another borough.

“To them geography is important,” said Pospisil.

Raj Rampershad, chairman of CB 9, asked if they would be handing out medication at the facility. Pospisil said that it is not required of their clients to take medication, but they do have on-site psychiatrists and social workers. If some clients choose to take medication they will house it for them during the day and then give it to them when needed.

She noted that they do not have a drug or alcohol treatment program, but work closely with those facilities that do and some of their clients may participate in them.

Rampershad noted the recent 1,000-person protest at the proposed shelter at the Holiday Inn Express and the vociferous residents who spoke at the town hall meeting.

He said at the next CB 9, “people will scream” during public forum. Both he and Miller acknowledged that although they have notable differences from a typical shelter, all residents will hear is “shelter.”

Alexander Blenkinsopp, communications director for the Woodhaven Residents Block Association, alerted everyone at their most recent meeting out of concern for a community that feels it may not be notified if or when a homeless shelter will be erected in its neighborhood.

“Nothing has been approved yet,” said Miller. “The mayor’s office hasn’t even discussed it yet.”

Blenkinsopp said, “Now what we hope everyone will do is wait until we find out more about what is going on and give this organization a chance to explain what they hope to do before drawing conclusions.”

Lauren Gray, a spokesperson for DHS, wrote in a statement, “There are currently zero Department of Homeless Services facilities in Community District 9, where this is being proposed. We are committed to engaging communities on these issues, listening to feedback and working to address community concerns.”

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin.