Ozone Park Library To Reopen In May

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The Queens Library has announced that the $1.2 million renovation of the Ozone Park Community Library is complete and the branch will reopen to the public at 11 a.m. on May 12.

The library, which closed in April 2016, will have a grand reopening ceremony to show off the modernized upgrade that includes a new cyber center, furniture, shelving and computers; separate area for teens; and an automated check-in and check-out machine.

The Queens Library reported that the 7,500-square-foot building was originally built in 1977.

The project took one year to complete, with funds allocated by the New York State Education Department, former Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder (D-Rockaway Beach) and his successor, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach). The new check-in and check-out machine was funded by Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).

The Queens Library reported that the design was created with suggestions from the staff and provides clear sightlines that allow library workers to see activity on the floor.

The architect who designed the project is Applied Design Initiative, LLC.