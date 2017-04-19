Ozone Park Library Re-Opens In May

Share 0

By Jon Cronin

The Queens Library has announced that the $1.2 million renovation of the Ozone Park Community Library is complete and will re-open to the public at 11 a.m. on May 12.

The library, which closed in April 2016, will have a grand re-opening ceremony to show off the modernized upgrade with a new cyber center, a separate area for teens, new furniture, shelving, computers, and an automated check-in and check-out machine.

The Queens Library reported that the 7,500 square-foot building was originally built in 1977.

The project took one year to complete with funds allocated by the New York State Education Department, former Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder (D-Rockaway Beach) and his successor Assemblwoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach). The new check-in and check-out machine was funded by Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park).

The Queens Library reported that the design was created with suggestions from the staff and allows for clear sightlines that allow the staff to see activity on the floor.