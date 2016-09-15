Outsider Barnwell Overthrows Markey

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

In a stunning upset, local attorney Brian Barnwell has ousted incumbent Assemblywoman Margaret Markey.

The unofficial New York State Board of Elections current results are 1,622 to 921, an almost 2-to-1 victory for the political newcomer.

Barnwell, 30, campaigned on the promise that he was there for the community, which he proved by standing with protesters of the Holiday Inn Express Maspeth shelter on a nightly basis and marching six miles with them through Maspeth’s downtown area. He would also point out that Markey missed 36 percent of her votes in Albany. At last Friday’s rally in front of the Holiday Inn Express, he asked, “If you missed 36 percent of your workdays, would you still have a job?”

Asked if he believes that the shelter was a key factor in his success in this primary, Barnwell said, “She failed to lead on the issue.”

Two weeks ago at the Community Board 5 public hearing on the shelter, Markey was booed until she left the microphone. A few days later she announced that the shelter had been postponed, alluding to the fact that it was her conversation with Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office that led to its postponement.

Later, Community Board 5 representatives and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) announced that in speaking with the Department of Homeless Services and the Acacia Network – which will run the shelter – they learned that there is no postponement.

Barnwell later stated that the opening may be delayed a couple of weeks because of contract negotiations.

Markey often criticized Barnwell for his lack of experience. On Tuesday night, Barnwell asked, “What has 18 years of Markey’s experience done for the district?”

As to whether or not Barnwell will take up the mantle of ensuring the enactment of Markey’s signature legislation of eliminating the statute of limitations on child sex-abuse crimes, Barnwell simply said, “I would have to see the bill.”

Bob Holden, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association and organizer of the shelter’s protests, said he was not a fan of Markey since she came into office, “She’s clueless, she never showed up and she paid the price.”

At his victory party at O’Neil’s in Maspeth, Barnwell said he had been charging his phone when he turned it on and started receiving texts of congratulations. He recalled his first thought was, “Hard work pays off.”

He added, “It’s humbling to have so many people get behind you.”

Barnwell said he is willing to debate his opponent in the general election, perennial Republican runner Tony Nunziato.

“I feel like ‘debate’ is a kind of a nasty word these days. I am willing to have a conversation,” he said.

