This Friday the Flushing Town Hall is presenting Orlando Marin, the Last Mambo King. Marin, a contemporary of such greats as Tito Puente, Machito, and Tito Rodriguez, is the only orchestra leader from New York’s golden era of mambo who still performs regularly. Orlando formed his first band, Eddie Palmieri and his Orchestra and since then, has played with several different bands. Grab your friends and bring your dancing shoes for an evening of mambo workshop and live Latin music, and see why Latin music still sizzles and why Marin is truly the Last Mambo King! The price of a ticket is $16 and $10 for members and students. Flushing Town Hall is located at 137-35 Northern Blvd.