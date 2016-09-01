Opportunities In Labor: Building Queens’ Middle Class

Share 2

BY COUNCILMAN I. DANEEK MILLER

As we approach Labor Day, we should take this time to remember the hard working men and woman of the Labor Movement. The right to organize created the forty-hour work week, paid vacation and of course a defined pension plan. As we continue to advocate for working families, there is no doubt organized labor should continue to play a significant factor helping people looking to achieve the American Dream.

As labor continues to advocate for change, they should look to the civil rights movement and use its resources to support working families throughout the country who need paid sick days, earn a $15 minimum hourly wage and guaranteed employee protections, making it possible for union and nonunion members to live the high quality of life they deserve.

No other borough has benefited from the labor movement more than Queens, and it continues to support the values and the policies we put forth.

Queens County has the largest number of civil servants and union members who call the borough home, and the benefits those residents receive for their hard work has helped to create a strong middle class where families can raise the next generation of New Yorkers.

When you look at the communities of Southeast Queens, where persons of color work in sectors such as public safety, education, health care, transportation and building trades, they are represented by public and private sector unions. These civil servants provide critical services to residents throughout the city every day, and the benefits they receive have allowed these families to enter the middle class, creating the highest African American home ownership in the country.

As we move forward, new union leadership in some of New York’s major organizations, such as the state AFL-CIO and New York City’s Central Labor Council, reflects the changing demographics of the labor movement where you now see African Americans and other minorities in important positions, ensuring it will be the voice of New York’s working families.

Since I’ve been chair of the Committee on Civil Service and Labor, this city council has been prolific in increasing standards and safeguarding rights for working families. I have been proud to have worked with union leadership and members of the council to enact laws that protect tens of thousands of people throughout the city.

When this Council first came into office, the first action we took was to make the paid sick law stronger so it truly allows families the opportunities to be there for each other when they are in need. We also passed worker protection provisions in the grocery store, transportation and building-service industries, so these workers have an opportunity to continue to support their families when management changes.

We have also begun to work on creating the next generation of union members so they can sustain this high quality of life. By working with the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), along with public and private-sector unions, we have been hosting civil service 101 courses where we explain the benefits of these positions, how they can be entrances to the middle class, as well as ensuring the city’s workforce reflects its demographics.

In a time when significant portions of the American people are looking to a billionaire as their voice, we should remember our history, and not be fooled into believing anything but the fact that the real voice of the working people is organized labor.